Full 2023-2024 schedule released for UConn men's basketball

The Big East announced the men's basketball conference schedule for 2023-2024 on Friday.

UConn will face each Big East team twice in home-and-home matchups.

The defending national champion Huskies open their conference schedule away at Seton Hall on Dec. 20. UConn's first home Big East matchup will be against St. John's on Dec. 23.

Combined with the team's non-conference schedule, the Huskies will play 16 home games. Eight will take place at Gampel Pavilion and eight at the XL Center in Hartford. A determination as to which games will be played at which venue will be decided at a later date.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Here is the full UConn men's basketball schedule for 2023-2024: