Hartford

Hartford Police Warn of Heavy Traffic Tuesday for UConn vs. Villanova Basketball Game

XL Center in Hartford
NBC Connecticut

Crowds are expected in Hartford for the UConn vs. Villanova basketball game Tuesday night and police are warning about the impact on traffic downtown and they are urging people going to the game to plan ahead.

Police said local businesses are hosting a pre-game UConn Pep Rally on Pratt Street, which starts at 5:30 p.m.

The game will be at the XL Center. It starts at 8 p.m.

Police said the game is expected to be very well attended, which will lead to greater than normal traffic downtown, especially near the XL Center, and they are asking fans who are going to the game plan accordingly.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Hartforduconn basketballdog house
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us