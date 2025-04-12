Here's what you need to know ahead of Sunday's UConn victory parade and rally

Preparations are underway for the victory parade and rally for the national champion UConn women’s basketball team.

For a third year in a row, there will be a celebration in downtown Hartford for UConn basketball on Sunday.

After back-to-back celebrations for the men’s team, the UConn women will be honored for winning their 12th championship in program history.

The parade and rally were initially supposed to take place on Saturday, but the event was rescheduled to Sunday due to weather.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Parade route

The parade will begin at 1 p.m., with a rally to follow shortly after at 1:30 p.m. Here's the route:

Starts at State Capitol building at the intersection of Trinity and Elm streets

Proceeds north on Trinity Street

Goes through Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Arch

Turns right onto Jewell Street

Turns left on Trumbull Street

Ends at intersection of Asylum and Trumbull streets

Transportation

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is adding train service to the Hartford Line for the parade.

The added trains are to help those who are going to the parade from various towns to celebrate the women’s national championship win.

There will also be free parking in Berlin, Meriden and Wallingford train stations. The Hartford Line schedule can be found here.

CT Transit says a detour will be in effect around the parade route from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The following bus stops will not be serviced during that time:

Asylum & Main St

Asylum & High St

Ann Uccello & Asylum

There will also be road closures surrounding the parade route, according to the Hartford Police Department.

The road closures will be staggered, some partial. Authorities say most of the closures will happens around 12:30 p.m. and will reopen after the parade passes, and the streets are cleared.

Rally speakers

The rally will begin at approximately 1:30 p.m. and will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street.

Here's who is expected to speak:

Connecticut Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont

UConn student-athlete Azzi Fudd

UConn student-athlete Paige Bueckers

UConn Women’s Basketball Head Coach Geno Auriemma

The governor’s office said the parade and rally are being funded by private donations through sponsorship opportunities. No state or city funding is being used for this event.

How to watch

NBC Connecticut will have live coverage of the parade on our app and streaming platforms.