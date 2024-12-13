UConn

Hidalgo scores 29 as No. 8 Notre Dame holds off No. 2 UConn 79-68

By Curt Rallo

Notre Dame guard Hannah Hidalgo, right, tries to steal the ball from UConn guard Paige Bueckers, left, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 12, 2024, in South Bend, Ind.
AP Photo/Michael Caterina

Hannah Hidalgo had 29 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, and No. 8 Notre Dame handed second-ranked UConn its first loss with a 79-68 victory Thursday night.

Olivia Miles toughed out an early ankle injury to score 16 points and Liatu King also had 16 for the Fighting Irish (8-2).

>Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Paige Bueckers led the Huskies (8-1) with 25 points. Sarah Strong scored 14.

Notre Dame forced UConn into 3-of-16 shooting from 3-point range, while the Fighting Irish were 10 for 18 behind the arc.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Takeaways

Notre Dame: Liza Karlen, a 6-foot-2 forward, suited up for the Fighting Irish for the first time since suffering a left ankle sprain in Notre Dame’s exhibition game against Davenport. Karlen, who averaged 17.7 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for Marquette, missed Notre Dame’s first nine games, but now gives the Fighting Irish much-needed bench strength.

UConn: The Huskies played their first true road game without Azzi Fudd, a guard who averages 10 points. The senior sprained her knee in the Huskies’ 85-52 victory over Louisville on Saturday.

Dog House

UConn Dec 10

No. 18 UConn hoping to continue recent run with big game against No. 8 Gonzaga

UConn Dec 9

Karaban has 21 points and 11 rebounds in return, leads No. 25 UConn past Texas

Key moment

UConn cut an 11-point Notre Dame halftime lead to 53-52 with 21 seconds left in the third quarter, but Hidalgo made a 3 at the buzzer. Notre Dame reeled off the first six points of the fourth quarter to push the lead to 62-52. The Huskies got no closer than six after that.

Key stat

UConn was 0 for 7 behind the arc in the first half.

Up next

Notre Dame: The Fighting Irish host Eastern Michigan on Sunday.

UConn: The Huskies host Georgetown on Sunday in a Big East contest.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us