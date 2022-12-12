How Much Are Myrtle Beach Bowl Tickets?

Get ready college football fans: Bowl season is underway, and this year the Myrtle Beach Bowl will see its third edition.

The NCAA Division I Subdivision college football bowl game was first played in December 2020 in South Carolina. Coastal Carolina University hosts the competition, which has a capacity of 20,000 seats in the arena following a 2019 renovation that added more seating.

Fans come from all over to see NCAA contests, whether it’s a March Madness basketball battle or a football Bowl faceoff. But before the first whistle blows in South Carolina this season, let’s take a look at how spectators can witness greatness during the UConn-Marshall matchup:

How much are tickets for the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Tickets for the UConn-Marshall game in Brooks Stadium begin at $30 for general reserved seats. Premium reserved seats are $45 and chairback seats are $50.

Tickets for the Myrtle Beach Bowl can be found on the official website.

When is the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

The UConn-Marshall matchup is slated for Monday, Dec. 19, at 2:30 p.m. ET.

How can I watch the Myrtle Beach Bowl?

You can watch the competition on ESPN.