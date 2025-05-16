UConn

How to watch Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut

A local brewery in her hometown will have “Paige's 3-Point Pale” ale.

May 7, 2025; Arlington, TX, USA; Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers poses for a photo during the 2025 Dallas Wings Media Day.
Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Paige Bueckers will make her WNBA regular-season debut on Friday night as the Dallas Wings host the Minnesota Lynx to open the season.

The occasion is being marked in her hometown of Hopkins, Minnesota, with a renaming of the city in her honor and a local brewery's offering of “Paige’s 3-Point Pale” ale.

The 2025 first-overall pick from the University of Connecticut had 10 points and four rebounds in the Wings’ 112-78 loss to the Las Vegas Aces.

Bueckers earned the start and matched guard Arike Ogunbowale for a team-high 23 minutes played.

Bueckers comes off a prolific career at UConn, capped with a storybook ending.

The Huskies earned their 12th national title with a convincing 82-59 victory over a talented Dawn Staley-led South Carolina team. Bueckers contributed 17 points, six rebounds and three assists in the championship game.

  • Date: Friday, May 16, 2025
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • Channel: Ion
  • Streaming: WNBA League Pass, Fubo TV
  • Location: Arlington, Texas
  • Venue: College Park Center

