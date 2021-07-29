Hurley, Young to Miss NBA Draft Over COVID-19 Concerns Among UConn Coaching Staff

UConn basketball coaches Dan Hurley and Kimani Young will miss Thursday's NBA draft because several staff members are exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms despite being fully vaccinated, the men's basketball team said in a statement.

The university's men's basketball team said that multiple members of the UConn coaching staff, all of whom are fully vaccinated, either tested positive for coronavirus or are exhibiting symptoms.

University officials said the coaching staff has been in close contact while on recruiting trips over the course of the past few days.

Both Hurley and Young had been invited to spend the night in the NBA green room with family and friends celebrating the expected selection of former Husky James Bouknight.

"It is extremely disappointing that Kimani and I can't be with James on such a momentous occasion in his life," Hurley said in a statement. "He has done so much to help the UConn program and we couldn't have been more proud and excited to celebrate with James and his family."

"We have been in touch with them and they now that we are wishing James nothing but the greatest success as he takes the next steps in his basketball career," he continued.