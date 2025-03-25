Husky faithfuls confident in UConn women after dominant second round win

The UConn women’s basketball team continue their march through the NCAA tournament. The Huskies beat South Dakota State 91-57 as fans came out to Gampel Pavilion to cheer them on.

As the Husky faithful made their way inside Gampel Pavilion, a palpable air of excitement filled the arena.

“So much happiness. So much pride honestly. It took a lot for us to get here,” Mikayla Robinson, a UConn freshman, said.

Students filled the seats inside as UConn took on South Dakota State in front of a sold-out crowd in the second round of the NCAA tournament.

Many of them feel good about the team’s chances to move on.

“We have a great chance. I love the team. I love the energy. Going to the games has meant the world to me,” Jennifer Nevill, a UConn freshman, said.

All eyes were on one player - UConn guard Paige Bueckers - playing in what’s likely her last game at Gampel. Students soaked in the moment to see her play.

“She’s been training her entire life for this moment. Every hardship, you know? It’s all come down to this and I think she’s ready to grab the national title,” Hannah Couillard, a UConn senior, said.

It would be her first national championship, but students say she’s already accomplished enough and is a champion in their hearts.

“I don’t think she needs it to cement her as one of the greats here, but it would definitely seal the deal,” Robinson said.