Husky Weekend Underway in Connecticut

“We bleed blue,” Daswani Clothiers owner Manoj Daswani said.

UConn pride is on display across the state. At Daswani Clothiers in West Hartford, the owners have a sign on their storefront.

“We are very passionate about it, and that's why we put it on the window,” Daswani Clothiers manager Daniele Antoniella said.

Over at Ted’s Restaurant and Bar in Storrs, the management is hosting a Final Four Festival, which will include a live performance, DJ and several big screens to watch the game on Saturday.

“UConn is used to March, you know what I mean, the Huskies - this is where they thrive, the month of March,” Ted’s Restaurant and Bar managing partner Ryan Steinman said.

The state is cheering on the UConn men’s basketball team as they prepare to face the University of Miami on Saturday.

Gov. Ned Lamont proclaimed Friday through Monday as “Husky Weekend” and is asking residents to proudly show their pride by wearing blue and white, huskies gear or displaying UConn signs.

“It’s nice to see people getting more and more involved as it’s continued through the tournament,” Daswani said.

The Huskies fever is also helping boost local business. Tickets are almost sold out for the watch party at Ted’s.

“We plan to start the day at 5 p.m., when Jordan Oaks, a country singer, is going to be performing here outside,” Steinman said. "The buzz is all around campus and all around the state, you can’t miss it. Everyone is super excited."

Meanwhile, students on campus have the opportunity to watch the game at Gampel Pavilion or gather amongst themselves.

“So my sorority formal is tomorrow night and we are going to be projecting the game at the formal so that is where I’m watching it,” UConn senior Emily Hutchinson said.

University officials are expecting an increase in traffic on campus, there will be extra police and fire presence to help with safety and security.