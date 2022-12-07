'It's Electric': UConn Campus Energized by Multi-Sport Momentum

UConn Athletics has built serious momentum this year within its revenue sports.

Right now, three different teams own spots in the nation’s top 10, while UConn football is back to a bowl game for the first time since 2015.

At first glance, a rainy Wednesday before exams might give off the wrong impression, but there’s plenty of juice within the student body when it comes to supporting its teams.

“I plan on studying all day today, but at nine o’clock, it’s game time. It’s on,” said UConn senior Joe Dowd.

The energy surrounding the Huskies spans both the fall and winter and a variety of different surfaces, but is built off similar trends of success.

“It’s electric,” said senior Frank Romeo. “I think we have a couple teams in the top 10.”

On the football field, UConn will head to Myrtle Beach when they face Marshall in its first bowl game since 2015. With added flights by Avelo, there’s added interest in making the trip south.

“They’re bowl bound! We might actually go!” Romeo said.

“I’m really excited about the football team,” Dowd said. “I think [Jim] Mora’s first year has been a huge success.”

Then, there’s men’s hockey, off to an 8-3-2 conference start which is good for first place in Hockey East, with a new facility primed for action.

“What I’m really excited about is hockey. They’re building that new hockey stadium on campus, so I think it’s very big,” said sophomore Jacob Pardi.

But of course, for many, the fuel that powers Husky Nation all goes back to Gampel.

“The atmosphere there was insane. It was crazy. Everyone was going crazy,” sophomore Rachel Possidento said after attending a men’s basketball game this season.

Despite several key injuries, the women continue to battle as the nation’s sixth ranked team.

“They really evidence team spirit,” said Diane Whitney , UConn pre-law advisor.

Meanwhile, the men’s basketball team has taken college basketball by storm.

“It feels like we’re back finally,” said senior Cole Cassettari.

A 9-0 start puts them at fifth in the national poll, giving them their highest ranking since their championship run in 2011.

“It’s all in the group chat now. Checking [the rankings] every week when it comes out,” Romeo said.

So while it’s exam week, three top 10 teams and a trip to a bowl leaves more than enough to keep Romeo saying…

“Go Huskies.”