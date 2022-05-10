Jim Calhoun Celebrates 80th Birthday Today

Legendary UConn men's basketball coach Jim Calhoun turned 80 on Tuesday.

The program celebrated Calhoun's birthday on Facebook with a list of his accomplishments in his 26 years as head coach of the Huskies.

Calhoun led UConn to national championships in 1999, 2004, and 2011.

He won 10 Big East regular-season titles and seven Big East Tournament titles.

Calhoun began at UConn in 1986 and retired from the program in 2012, finishing his NCAA Division I coaching career with 873 wins.

He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.