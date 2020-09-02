Kevin Freeman Joins UConn Men's Basketball as Assistant Coach

UConn has hired Kevin Freeman as an assistant coach with the men's basketball team, the school announced on Wednesday.

Freeman, 42, was a standout for the Huskies and was a part of the UConn men's basketball team's first national championship in 1999 in his senior year.

After playing professionally overseas for a number of years, Freeman returned to UConn as the director of basketball administration from 2012-2018. He has spent the past two years as an assistant coach at Penn State.

"Kevin has always been a great ambassador for the University of Connecticut and he exemplifies the personal and professional qualities that build a championship level organization," head coach Dan Hurley said. "His success in his career as a player and a coach, his understanding of the game and of team, along with his character as a man made this choice an easy one for me."

Freeman ranks second all-time at UConn in games played with 140 and he is one of only four players in team history with at least 1,400 points and 900 rebounds in his career.