UConn

Liam McNeeley scores 20 and UConn closes on 27-6 run to take down Villanova 66-59

NCAA BASKETBALL: MAR 22 Div I Women's Championship - First Round - Buffalo v Rutgers
Icon Sportswire

Liam McNeeley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and UConn closed the game on a 27-6 run to defeat Villanova 66-59 on Tuesday night.

UConn trailed 53-39 with 11:58 remaining after Wooga Poplar scored 11 straight Villanova points.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

McNeeley made two free throws with 1:42 remaining in the second half to give UConn its first lead, 60-58, since it was 2-0.

Tarris Reed Jr. added a reverse layup with 22.3 seconds left, off a nice drive and pass from McNeeley, to go ahead 64-59. After a missed layup by Villanova, McNeeley secured it with two free throws.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Reed finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East Conference). Solomon Ball went five of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (15-12, 8-8) were led by Poplar, who recorded 19 points. Eric Dixon added 17 points.

Jordan Longino scored all 13 of his points in the first half for Villanova, which led 34-26 at the break.

Local

Potomac Crash 51 mins ago

Salem community rallies behind family who lost loved one in DC plane crash

Manchester 4 hours ago

Manchester and Hartford coffee shops found to be among the best in the world

UConn goes against No. 10 St. John's on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Villanova hosts Marquette on Friday.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us