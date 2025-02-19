Liam McNeeley scores 20 and UConn closes on 27-6 run to take down Villanova 66-59

Liam McNeeley scored 16 of his 20 points in the second half and UConn closed the game on a 27-6 run to defeat Villanova 66-59 on Tuesday night.

UConn trailed 53-39 with 11:58 remaining after Wooga Poplar scored 11 straight Villanova points.

McNeeley made two free throws with 1:42 remaining in the second half to give UConn its first lead, 60-58, since it was 2-0.

Tarris Reed Jr. added a reverse layup with 22.3 seconds left, off a nice drive and pass from McNeeley, to go ahead 64-59. After a missed layup by Villanova, McNeeley secured it with two free throws.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Reed finished with 13 points and nine rebounds for the Huskies (18-8, 10-5 Big East Conference). Solomon Ball went five of 13 from the field (3 for 9 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

The Wildcats (15-12, 8-8) were led by Poplar, who recorded 19 points. Eric Dixon added 17 points.

Jordan Longino scored all 13 of his points in the first half for Villanova, which led 34-26 at the break.

UConn goes against No. 10 St. John's on Sunday at Madison Square Garden. Villanova hosts Marquette on Friday.