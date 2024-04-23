National champion UConn Huskies to ring New York Stock Exchange opening bell Wednesday

Members of the national champion UConn men's basketball team will ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange Wednesday morning, according to Gov. Ned Lamont's office.

The team will be on Wall Street as part of its ongoing celebrations of the Huskies' back-to-back NCAA titles.

Gov. Lamont is expected to help the team ring the opening bell at 9:30 a.m.

It is not clear which members of the team will take part.