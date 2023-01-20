New Knee Injury to Keep Azzi Fudd Out of UConn Lineup For Now

UConn's Azzi Fudd will be back on the sidelines Saturday when the Huskies take on Butler at Gampel Pavillion.

Fudd reinjured her knee last Sunday in UConn's win over Georgetown, according to the school.

She sat out Tuesday's blowout of Seton Hall.

UConn women's basketball Friday said there is no timeline for Fudd's return.

Fudd was playing in just her second game back after missing eight games due to a knee injury she suffered in December.