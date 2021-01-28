UConn Huskies

No. 19 Arkansas Hands No. 3 UConn First Loss of Season

Connecticut guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives past Arkansas defender Makayla Daniels (43) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark.
AP Photo/Michael Woods

Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 37 points to lead No. 19 Arkansas to a 90-87 victory over No. 3 UConn on Thursday night.

It was the second win of the season for the Razorbacks (12-6) over a top-five team as they beat then-No. 4 Baylor on Dec. 6.

Dungee scored 22 of her points in the second half, including 13 in the third quarter as Arkansas built a 13-point lead.

UConn (10-1) responded and took a 79-77 advantage on Evina Westbrook’s 3-pointer with 5:28 to play.

Arkansas then scored the next 10 points to make it 87-79, the last three on a three-point play by Dungee.

UConn pulled within 90-87 on Christyn Williams’ layup with 34 seconds left, but neither team scored again. Williams finished with 16 points in her return to her home state.

Freshman Paige Bueckers scored a season-high 27 points for the Huskies, including 15 in the fourth quarter. She missed the Huskies last game while recovering from a right ankle injury.

UP NEXT:

UConn: The Huskies visit No. 17 DePaul on Sunday.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks will host Auburn on Sunday.

