No. 5 UConn Dispatches No. 10 NC State in Elite 8 Rematch

Jessica Hill/AP Photo

Azzi Fudd scored 32 points and No. 5 UConn beat 10th-ranked North Carolina State 91-69 on Sunday.

The game started with a scary moment when longtime Huskies associate head coach Chris Dailey fainted after the national anthem. She was taken off on a stretcher, and was waving and smiling. The game was delayed 10 minutes.

UConn (3-0) scored the first nine points of the game en route to a 23-13 lead after one quarter. Fudd had 11 points in the period and 22 at the half as the Huskies led 40-33.

Diamond Johnson kept the Wolfpack (4-1) in the game with 13 points in the opening 20 minutes and finished with 14 points.

Lou Lopez Senechal was scoreless in the first half for UConn, but finished with 20. Nika Muhl had a career-high 15 assists for the Huskies, breaking the team record held by Paige Bueckers of 14.

