North Carolina State beats UConn 24-14 in season opener for both teams

North Carolina State quarterback Brennan Armstrong threw for 155 yards and ran for 96 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Wolfpack to a 24-14 road win Thursday over UConn in the season opener for both teams.

The grad transfer from Virginia completed 17 of 26 passes and carried the ball 19 times, including on touchdown runs of 4 and 8 yards.

Victor Rosa ran for 99 yards and scored both of UConn's touchdowns, including a 71-yard run that got the Huskies to within three points in the third quarter.

But he summersaulted into the end zone at the end of the run and that celebration forced the Huskies to kick off from the 20-yard line.

The Wolfpack’s Julian Gray returned it 40 yards, and another 15 yards was added after the Wolfpack’s Rakeim Ashford was hit on the sideline at the end of the play.

Ashford lay motionless for more then 10 minutes and was taken off the field on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.

Armstrong’s second touchdown run of the game, from 8-yards out gave the Wolfpack a 24-14 lead.

UConn jumped out early, with Fagnano hitting on all three of his passes on a 12-play, 75-yard opening drive. Rosa capped that off with an 18-yard touchdown run over the right side.

But the Huskies had just 50 yards of offense the rest of the half.

NC State responded with a 66 yard drive on its first possession, with Armstrong keeping the ball for a 4-yard touchdown run.

The Wolfpack’s Brayden Narveson hit a 44-yard field goal as time expired in the first half and NC State led 10-7 at intermission.

THE TAKEAWAY

Ashford’s injury changed the entire mood of the game. Replays showed him being blindsided just after Gray was tackled. A cart was brought onto the field, but not used. Ashford was eventually strapped to a stretcher and wheeled off the field. UConn’s Isiah Davis was called for unnecessary roughness on the play.

UConn coach Jim Mora has been vocal about his hopes that UConn can get an invite into a Power Five football conference and a win over an ACC opponent would have helped that cause. The Huskies play three more Power Five games this year, against Duke, Boston College and Tennessee.

UP NEXT

North Carolina State: The Wolfpack host No. 13 Notre Dame on Sept. 9.

UConn: The Huskies play their first road game at Georgia State on Sept. 9.