UConn

Paige Bueckers' Minnesota hometown renaming itself in her honor on Friday

By Sydney Boyo

NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament - National Championship
C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

On Friday, Hopkins, Minnesota will rename itself Paige Bueckers, Minnesota.

“She’s an inspiration as an athlete,” said Hopkins Mayor Patrick Hanlon. “I think it's an inspiration not only to the young women here, but just to all of our athletes in coming back in and competing at the highest level.”

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

This comes after a unanimous proclamation passed in the city. Hopkins is the hometown of former UConn basketball star and WNBA rookie Paige Bueckers.

“She’s just a good person, a great athlete and we’re excited for her,” said Hanlon. “Not only has she been a tremendous athlete here, but she's also with everything that she had going on, has just been a great community member.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

The name change will happen on the WNBA’s Opening Day, where Bueckers and the Dallas Wings will face off against the Minnesota Lynx in Texas. The city will rebrand its social media accounts and add signage in her honor.

This article tagged under:

UConn
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us