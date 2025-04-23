UConn

Paige Bueckers officially introduced by Dallas Wings

Paige Bueckers is beginning the next steps in her post-UConn basketball career.

The Dallas Wings are formally introducing Bueckers and their other new team members at a news conference in Dallas Wednesday afternoon.

Bueckers was selected by the Wings with the first overall pick in the WNBA Draft last week.

She begins her professional career just two weeks after helping lead the Huskies to an NCAA National Championship with a win over South Carolina.

