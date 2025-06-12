Paige Bueckers returns after four-game absence, scores 35 points in losing effort

Satou Sabally had 20 points and 10 rebounds against her former team, Alyssa Thomas added 11 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 93-80 on Wednesday night to spoil Paige Bueckers' 35-point performance.

Bueckers, who returned after missing four games due to concussion protocol and an illness, made her first six shots of the game and finished 13 of 19. She became the fourth rookie in Dallas history to score 30-plus points in a single game, with Arike Ogunbowale the last to do it in 2019.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

But the rest of the Wings combined to go 16 of 48 (33%) from the field.

Kitija Laksa had 14 points and four 3-pointers for Phoenix (7-4). Kathryn Westbeld scored all 11 of her points in the first half and Lexi Held also finished with 11 points.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

DiJonai Carrington added 11 points and eight rebounds for Dallas (1-10). Ogunbowale was just 2-of-10 shooting for 10 points.

Bueckers went 8 of 10 from the field in the first half, with three 3-pointers and three free throws, to score 22 of Dallas’ 36 points. Her 35 points topped her previous career high of 21 for an entire game.

Sabally scored 10 of her points in the third quarter as the Mercury led 67-57.