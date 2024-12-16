Paige Bueckers, Sarah Strong lead UConn past Georgetown in the teams' Big East opener

Paige Bueckers scored 24 points and Sarah Strong had 17 points, 14 rebounds and five assists to lead No. 2 UConn to a 79-44 win over Georgetown in the teams’ Big East opener on Sunday.

UConn, coming off a 79-68 loss to Notre Dame, went on a nine-point run in the second quarter and a 14-point run in the third to remain unbeaten at home this season.

Ashlynn Shade added nine points for UConn (9-1), which trailed for just 13 seconds early in the game.

Kelsey Ransom came into the game as the top scorer in the Big East. She had just two points in the first half on 0-of-4 shooting.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Ransom, who averages 21.1 points, had seven points on 2-of-9 shooting with nine turnovers before she left the game 15 seconds into the fourth quarter after falling awkwardly to the court. Ariel Jenkins had 10 points and nine rebounds for the Hoyas (6-5). Jaeda Wilson, who made her first start of the season had 10 points for Georgetown.

Takeaways

Georgetown: The Hoyas lost their 39th consecutive game to UConn. Georgetown’s last win versus UConn came on Feb. 27, 1993.

UConn: The Huskies outscored the Hoyas 47-16 in the second and third quarters.

Key moment

UConn made just four of its first 13 shots. However, the Huskies hit six shots in a row late in the first quarter and early in the second. The Huskies had the first nine points in the second half to take a 26-13 lead.

Key stat

UConn scored 25 points off 19 turnovers, while Georgetown had just two points off nine Huskie turnovers.

Up next

Georgetown plays Maryland-Eastern Shore in its final non-conference game of the regular season on Dec. 28. UConn plays No. 18 Iowa State on Tuesday at Mohegan Arena in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase.