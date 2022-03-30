Photos: CT Has UConn Pride

The UConn women’s basketball team is heading to the Final Four and we want to see your UConn Pride. Share your photos with us here.

ANITA MULRY
Johnathan the Husky Dog cheering on the UConn Huskies with Natalie
JK Dunning
Even showing Huskies spirit while cooking. Go UCONN! Jean Dunning
Cromwell
Abigail Wrinn
Ella has been a UConn fan since being born at UCONN health in November 2020! We are welcoming the next husky fan (her brother) next week!
Liam Enea
Photo of Paige Bueckers and the UConn Huskies women’s basketball team departing the Storrs campus for the NCAA Final Four in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also photo of Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont watching the team board a coach bus. Photos by Liam Enea, 914-471-5333
Michael Canavan
Kimberly McGhee-Miller
Go UCONN 🏀🏀⛹️‍♀️⛹️‍♀️!!!  Ready for the game!!!!

