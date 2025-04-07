Plans underway for victory parade for national champion UConn women

Plans are underway for a victory parade to celebrate the national champion UConn women’s basketball team.

On Sunday, the Huskies defeated last year’s champion South Carolina, 82 to 59, to win their first championship since 2016 and the 12th national title for head coach Geno Auriemma.

UConn is holding a rally on Monday evening and plans are now underway for a parade.

Gov. Ned Lamont said on Twitter that the best basketball team in the nation deserves a big celebration in their honor and plans are underway for a victory parade.

No details have been released yet on when it will happen.