Portland Trailblazers select UConn's Donovan Clingan with seventh pick in 2024 NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft - Round One

The Portland Trailblazers selected UConn's Donovan Clingan with the seventh pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

The sophomore center won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Huskies before making himself eligible for the draft.

Clingan averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game for the 2020-24 season.

He was the NCAA East Region Most Outstanding Player and was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team in April.

A Bristol native, Clingan set a high school scoring record while at Bristol Central High School, amassing 2,268 points, and he holds school records for career rebounds and blocks.

