Portland Trailblazers select UConn's Donovan Clingan with seventh pick in 2024 NBA Draft

The Portland Trailblazers selected UConn's Donovan Clingan with the seventh pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

The sophomore center won back-to-back NCAA championships with the Huskies before making himself eligible for the draft.

Clingan averaged 13 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 2.5 blocks per game for the 2020-24 season.

He was the NCAA East Region Most Outstanding Player and was named to the NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team in April.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

A Bristol native, Clingan set a high school scoring record while at Bristol Central High School, amassing 2,268 points, and he holds school records for career rebounds and blocks.