Prep star considering UConn and Duke shifts focus to home state of Maine, says college decision can wait

Cooper Flagg, the consensus top player in the 2024 recruiting class, said Thursday that his focus is on the tragedy of a mass shooting in his home state of Maine, an indication that an announcement on where he will play college basketball could be delayed.

The 6-foot-9 small forward has been deciding between Duke and defending national champion UConn.

There were reports he would announce his decision on Thursday. But Flagg indicated in a social media post that would not happen.

“All of our focus should be on supporting the victims, their families, and law enforcement — everything else can wait,” Flagg said. “My heart is with Maine.”

Flagg plays at Montverde Academy in Florida, but is from Newport, Maine, about 80 miles from Lewiston, where at least 18 people were killed and 13 injured Wednesday night in shootings at a bowling alley and a restaurant.

Flagg had called Duke his dream school but added the Huskies to the mix after an official visit in September when he hung out with 7-2 center and family friend Donovan Clingan.

Flagg and Clingan's mothers had been teammates in the 1990s at Maine and the pair put up a post on social media showing them wearing replicas of their mothers' jerseys.

