Preparations for the UConn women's parade on Sunday

For a third year in a row, downtown Hartford is playing host to the UConn women's celebratory parade.

After back-to-back celebrations for the men’s team, the UConn women will be honored for winning their 12th championship in program history.

We spoke with people in the area and Hartford police about what you should know before the celebration.

Erin Sweeney, the manager at Vaughn’s Public House in Hartford, said they can't wait for the parade on Sunday.

“We're excited for the third year in a row," Sweeney said. "This is huge for us.”

Sweeney said that after a successful Saint Patrick's Day, the UConn parade will be a welcomed economic boost to the downtown area.

“People are jazzed for the season, and I'm ready to congratulate the girls at the end of the street," Sweeney said.

The parade, which was initially scheduled for Saturday, has been rescheduled for Sunday due to weather concerns.

The route will go as follows:

Starts at the state capitol building at 1 p.m.

Heads north on Trinity Street

Goes through the Soldiers and Sailors’ Memorial Arch

Turns right onto Jewell Street

Proceeds to the intersection of Asylum Street and Trumbull Street

“It'll be great. People have bars set up outside. It'll be packed," Sweeney said. "Take Ubers and public transportation so you don't have to worry about the traffic.”

Angel Figueroa, a barista from Bop Coffee in Hartford, said he's never been to a UConn parade, but can't wait for the festivities.

“There's a lot of people involved, so I'm all for, like, just human connection. A bunch of people all together once,” Figueroa said.

Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert, a spokesperson for the Hartford Police Department, said they are fully staffed for the event.

He said while they do not anticipate any problems, they are taking precautions, as they would for any large event.

He also recommends getting there early and being aware of road closures near the route.

The parade is fully funded through private donations and sponsorships and not through state or city funding.

Tom Broadhead from Hartford said he's not a big sports fan, but he's excited for the celebration.

“UConn won," Broadhead said. Rah rah rah!”