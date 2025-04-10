Preparations underway for UConn victory parade

Preparations are underway for the victory parade and rally for the national champion UConn women’s basketball team.

“Congratulations, UConn. You guys rock. The best. And I love ya,” Terry Starks, Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum & Dance Corp, said.

There was excitement among Hartford’s Proud Drill, Drum and Dance Corp which will take part in the victory parade for the national champion UConn women’s basketball team.

It has been rescheduled for Sunday after worries about forecasted heavy rain on Saturday.

“I was happy. I mean, it was going to come either way. But you know, the weather, when it rains kind of destroyed the drums. So this time, we know that the drums would be safe now because we won't get wet,” Starks said.

The parade is kicking off a little later now at 1 p.m. from the state capitol.

Then, it will wind around Bushnell Park and end outside the XL Center for a rally.

“Thankfully the route is staying the same. You know, a lot of the parameters are staying the same, so it's really taking everything and sliding it back 24 hours. We expect maybe to have even more marchers come out because the weather's going to be nicer,” Chip McCabe, Hartford Business Improvement District, said.

After upwards of 60,000 people turned out to celebrate the men’s previous back-to-back titles, the women’s win now makes three consecutive years of parades in Hartford.

“We actually ordered about closer to 400 t-shirts this year,” Jada Lewis, Hartford Prints!, said.

Staff at Hartford Prints! have been busy getting ready for the big event for the women’s 12th trophy.

“It's something that I feel like as a state we can all come together, which is beautiful. Old, young, all walks of life, just celebrating something as passionate as basketball. As someone who used to play basketball, it's like, I just want to cry thinking about it. You know what I mean? It's a huge, huge congratulations to them,” Lewis said.

Organizers urge people to come early to get a good spot. Street parking is free on Sundays.