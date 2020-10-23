Ray Allen Looks Forward to UConn's Return to Big East

If you’re looking for a pick-up basketball game at the Surf Club in Madison, be aware you might just end of guarding the NBA’s all-time leading three-point shooter.

“I always just come prepared because they might need one and today they needed one,” said Allen, who brought his three kids to play an outdoor pick-up game in Madison Wednesday.

“We’ve pretty much been doing this on and off during the summer,” Allen said. “It’s unfortunate because we haven’t had access to gyms, so for the kids to get out and play, it’s an awesome thing. I have three boys out here and you know I just try to amp their level of competition up a little bit.”

The two-time NBA champion knows what it takes to win and he sees that quality in the Huskies this season.

“Last year they turned the corner and made great strides,” Allen said. “We got some good recruits here early. Getting back in the Big East, it brings that luster back to the program. Just seeing Villanova and Georgetown come back into the state and us going to them, it reignites the fire and that passion that has been Connecticut basketball for a long time -- so I’m excited for it.”

Whether it's Big East basketball or pick-up basketball, Allen hasn’t lost that competitive spirit. He’s hoping he gets the chance to see the Huskies compete this season.

“It’s hard to say what the protocols will be as the season approaches, so we’ll see,” Allen said. “It’s kind of a wait-and-see approach.”