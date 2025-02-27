Reed has double-double, Ball scores 20 points and UConn beats Georgetown 93-79

Tarris Reed Jr. had 20 points and 10 rebounds off the bench, Solo Ball also scored 20 points and UConn defeated Georgetown 93-79 on Wednesday night.

Ball hit four 3-pointers and Reed was 8-of-10 shooting for the Huskies (19-9, 11-6 Big East). Liam McNeeley added 17 points, Hassan Diarra 14 and Alex Karaban 13 for UConn, which shot 56%, made nine of 24 from the arc and 18 of 20 at the line.

Micah Perry was 10-of-16 shooting and scored 25 points for the Hoyas (16-12, 7-10). Jayden Epps added 13 points and Drew Fielder and Jordan Burks 11 each. Georgetown shot 52%, including 41% on 3-pointers (11 of 27) but was outrebounded 35-18 in being outscored 30-2 on second-chance points.

A 10-0 run late in the first half gave the Huskies the lead for good and they were up 42-35 at halftime. The Huskies took control in the second half with a 17-7 run for a 13-point lead with nine minutes remaining. Georgetown briefly cut the deficit to nine but a Karaban 3-pointer and jumper made it an 18-point bulge in the final minutes.

UConn plays at Providence and Georgetown is at No. 21 Marquette in Saturday games.