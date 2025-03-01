UConn

Reed scores 24 off the bench, UConn knocks off Providence 75-63

Tarris Reed, Jr. had 24 points and 18 rebounds off of the bench to lead the UConn Huskies over the Providence Friars 75-63 on Saturday.

Reed added six blocks for the Huskies (20-9, 12-6 Big East Conference). Alex Karaban added 17 points while going 6 of 13 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and 3 for 3 from the line and had five rebounds. Solomon Ball went 5 of 9 from the field (4 for 7 from 3-point range) to finish with 14 points.

The Friars (12-17, 6-12) were led in scoring by Jayden Pierre, who finished with 10 points.UConn took the lead with 10:03 left in the first half and never looked back. The score was 41-33 at halftime, with Reed racking up 15 points. UConn outscored Providence in the second half by four points, with Reed scoring a team-high nine points after intermission.

Both teams next play Wednesday. UConn hosts Marquette in a battle for third place and Providence plays DePaul at home.

