UConn basketball

Reports of Lakers pursuing UConn's Dan Hurley for head coach surprise students, fans

By Jeremy Chen

Hurley
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

It’s been the talk of the day. UConn men’s basketball head coach Dan Hurley could be leaving for the NBA. 

ESPN reports that the Los Angeles Lakers are pursuing Hurley to be their next head coach and preparing a massive offer.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The coach has led the UConn men’s basketball to back-to-back national championships.

“That’s just incredible. It just really is,” Philby Fisher, of Mansfield, said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

On campus, the news created buzz among student-athletes, including one incoming football transfer.

“He really got options to be honest because he’s really done everything that he can do here. He’s won two titles back-to-back,” Jasaiah Gathings, an incoming UConn redshirt junior, said.

Hurley signed a six-year, $32.1 million deal last year after winning his first title.

Dog House

NCAA basketball Jun 4

Geno Auriemma gets five-year contract extension at UConn

UConn May 29

Alex Karaban withdraws from NBA Draft to return to UConn next season

He’s now in talks with the school about a new deal.

Still, the Lakers’ offer is expected to be significantly higher and that big payday comes with increased pressure to make the jump from college to the NBA.

“It is not an easy transition. Very few people -- there's essentially one anomaly in Brad Stevens, who's now the president of the Boston Celtics, He's really the only one who’s had sustained success like ever,” Rob Holub, an adjunct faculty member of the Pompea College of Business for Sport Management at the University of New Haven, said.

He said Hurley may be used to being the face of a team with his fiery personality in college basketball, but the players are the big names in the NBA.

“You want to push your product if you’re the league. And that makes sense because the star is your player and not the coach in that regard,” Holub said.

Some fans aren’t worried for the team if Hurley leaves.

“I’m confident. We've quite a core of young players and we've got great recruits, so I feel pretty good about the fact that we’ll stay a good program,” John Burell, a UConn grad student, said.

But others are still making some last-minute pleas.

“Stay around, Hurley. I want you around too, so you know? Go for three!” Gathings said.

UConn had no comment.

This article tagged under:

UConn basketball
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us