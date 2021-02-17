dog house

Rested No. 1 UConn women Rout St. John's

Christyn Williams scored 21 points and Paige Bueckers added 20 to help No. 1 UConn cruise to a 77-32 win over St. John's on Wednesday night.

UConn (17-1, 14-0 Big East) moved up to No. 1 in the AP Top 25 on Monday for the first time this season. It's the 246th week since the 1994-95 season that the Huskies have held the top spot. They have been No. 1 for at least one week in each of the past nine seasons. The next closest active streak is two years in a row.

The Huskies had a brutal schedule to start February with five games in 10 days, but looked refreshed after a couple days off.

The Red Storm (6-12, 3-9) had more turnovers -- seven -- then points or made baskets in the quarter. They tried to slow the game, working the shot clock down on many possessions. That resulted in either tough shots to beat the buzzer or a shot-clock violation.

