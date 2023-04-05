Road Closures for UConn National Championship Victory Parade, Rally in Hartford

The state is holding a parade and rally on Saturday to honor the University of Connecticut men's basketball team for their NCAA Championship win.

The parade is to congratulate the team for winning its fifth men's basketball national title. UConn won 76-59 over San Diego State in Houston, Texas.

The parade starts at 11:30 a.m. and several road closures will be in place downtown.

Road Closures

Rally Area Trumbull Street to Church Street From 9 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. Hartford 21 residents can use the garage until 11 a.m. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed

Capitol Area: Trinity Street from Capitol/Elm Elm Street from Pulaski Circle From approximately 10:30 a.m. to 3: p.m.

Parade Route: State Capitol to Trinity Street, north on Trinity Street, east on Jewell Street, north on Trumbull Street to the front of the XL Center Roads adjacent to the parade route will have closures From approximately 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Illegally parked vehicles will be towed.



After the parade, a rally will be held outside of the main entrance of the XL Center on Trumbull Street. It is expected to begin around 12 p.m.

You can find out more details about the parade and rally here.