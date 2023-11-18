UConn

Roberson throws 4 TD passes, UConn tops Sacred Heart 31-3 to end skid

Ta'Quan Roberson threw four touchdown passes and UConn ended a four-game losing streak with a 31-3 over FCS Sacred Heart on Saturday.

The Huskies (2-9) got a field goal on their opening drive and followed with scoring passes of 45 yards to Cameron Ross and 12 yards to Justin Joly to lead 17-0 after one quarter.

Following a field goal for the Pioneers (2-9), Roberson connected with Kylish Hicks for a 14-yard score in the closing seconds before halftime.

Brett Buckman got the last touchdown on an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter.

Roberson was 22-of-34 passing for 201 yards. The Huskies had 407 yards with Cam Edwards rushing for 90 yards.

Rob McCoy was 17-of-26 passing for 146 of the Pioneers' 224 yards.

