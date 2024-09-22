Robinson, Brown near mirror images leading UConn past FAU 48-14

Durell Robinson and Mel Brown each ran for 156 yards and Robinson scored two touchdowns and the duo helped UConn trample Florida Atlantic 48-14 on Saturday.

Robinson did his running damage on just 16 carries and Brown carried 21 times. Quarterback Nick Evers ran for 78 yards on 18 carries and scored two touchdowns. Evers and reserve quarterback Joe Fagnano each threw for a touchdown.

The Huskies (2-2) built a 27-0 lead and amassed 542 yards with 421 coming on the ground.

CJ Campbell scored two touchdowns with runs of 3 and 38 yards for FAU.

The Huskies and Owls (1-3) played for the first time since the 2002 season, a 61-14 UConn win in the final season at Memorial Stadium on campus in Storrs, Connecticut.

The two teams are scheduled to face off again next season at FAU.