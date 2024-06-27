UConn

San Antonio Spurs select UConn's Stephon Castle with fourth pick in 2024 NBA Draft

2024 NBA Draft - Round One
The San Antonio Spurs selected UConn's Stephon Castle with the fourth pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Wednesday night.

Castle joined the Huskies for the 2023-2024 season and helped lead the team to its second straight NCAA championship.

The freshman guard was the unanimous Big East Freshman of the Year and was also named to the 2024 NCAA East Region All-Regional Team and the 2024 NCAA Final Four All-Tournament Team.

The 19-year-old grew up in Covington, Georgia before coming to Storrs.

