Send-Off Today as UConn Women Head to Sweet Sixteen

The UConn women’s basketball team is heading to a 29th straight Sweet Sixteen and the school is holding a send-off Wednesday afternoon.

The team defeated Baylor to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and now heads to Seattle to take on Ohio State on Saturday.

The send-off will happen at 1:45 p.m. at the Jonathan statue at the Conn campus in Storrs.

The Huskies have won a record 11 national championships.

The UConn men are also playing in the Sweet Sixteen. The team will take on Arkansas in Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.