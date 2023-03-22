uconn basketball

Send-Off Today as UConn Women Head to Sweet Sixteen

AP Photo/Jessica Hill

The UConn women’s basketball team is heading to a 29th straight Sweet Sixteen and the school is holding a send-off Wednesday afternoon.

The team defeated Baylor to advance to the Sweet Sixteen and now heads to Seattle to take on Ohio State on Saturday.

The send-off will happen at 1:45 p.m. at the Jonathan statue at the Conn campus in Storrs.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

March Madness Mar 20

Sweet 16 Field Set: These Teams Are Still in the NCAA Women's Tournament

March Madness Mar 14

What Is the Biggest Upset in NCAA Women's Tournament History?

March Madness Mar 17

Who Started the March Madness Tradition of Cutting Down the Nets?

The Huskies have won a record 11 national championships.

The UConn men are also playing in the Sweet Sixteen. The team will take on Arkansas in Las Vegas at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

This article tagged under:

uconn basketballMarch Madness
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us