State updates highway sign for UConn women's 12th NCAA National Championship

Well that didn't take long!

Less than 24 hours after the UConn women won the program's 12th NCAA National Championship, the Connecticut Department of Transportation made an update to a highway sign celebrating the Huskies.

The sign sits just off the side of Intestate 84 by the Exit 68 off-ramp on the road to the UConn campus in Storrs.

Workers changed the 11 to a 12 for the number of women's basketball titles for the team.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The sign also includes the six national championships for the men's basketball team, five for the field hockey team, and three for the men's soccer team.