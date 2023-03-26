Students Eager to Watch UConn Men in Final Four

The excitement continues in Storrs as the UConn men's basketball team prepares for their next stop: the Final Four.

Fans say they were shocked to see the women lose to Ohio State on Saturday. A heartbreaking loss for the team as it marks the first time since 2005 that they won't be advancing to the Elite Eight.

UConn’s record Final Four run is over, thanks to a monumental performance by Ohio State.

But there is still reason to celebrate the Huskies as the UConn men move on to the next round.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"They just looked awesome, and they were able to shut Drew Timmy down. So, if they can keep the ball rolling. You know, I just can't wait to watch them on Saturday," said UConn senior Nicholas Wise.

Florida Atlantic upset Kansas State to advance to its first ever Final Four while UConn demolished Gonzaga to make its sixth Final Four appearance.

Fans are also feeling excited for the men to make a comeback this year.

"I mean they're not that much of an underdog, but it just shows you that with a winning mentality. That you can win, you can keep going, and go all the way to the championship," said UConn freshman Nora Casey.

Students say they'll continue that bleed-blue mentality as the men advance once again and play on Saturday.

"It gives you inspiration. Like if they can do it, so can other people," said Casey.

We want to see your UConn pride. You can share your photos with us here.

Your UConn Pride Photos