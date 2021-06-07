UConn Football

Tailgating Returns for UConn Football

Tailgating is returning for the 2021 UConn football season.

UConn’s Division of Athletics released a statement on Monday saying Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field is expected to be at 100 percent capacity and tailgating will be allowed for the 2021 UConn football season.

Fan Fest will also return for the start of the 2021 season. 

This comes as the state has been lifting restrictions that had been in place since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

UConn’s home opener will be on Saturday, Sept. 4 against Holy Cross at 12 p.m.

UConn previously announced that tickets to UConn sports events are going to be mobile this fall.

UConn Athletics said there will be no physical season ticket books or paper tickets and print-at-home tickets will be discontinued. Ticketholders who don’t have a smartphone will be able to request alternative options.

