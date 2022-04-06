Three UConn Seniors Declare for WNBA Draft

Straight from the NCAA Championship game to the WNBA draft: three UConn Huskies are putting their name in to play at the next level.

Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook were all eligible to return for the Huskies 2022-23 season. This is because NCAA athletes impacted by the pandemic have an added year of eligibility.

Williams and Westbrook led the Huskies in scoring this season while Nelson-Ododa led the team in rebounding.

The UConn women ended an unforgettable season by falling 64-49 to South Carolina in the NCAA championship game on Sunday.

The WNBA draft is set to take place Monday night.