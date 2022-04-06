UConn Huskies

Three UConn Seniors Declare for WNBA Draft

Straight from the NCAA Championship game to the WNBA draft: three UConn Huskies are putting their name in to play at the next level.

Christyn Williams, Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Evina Westbrook were all eligible to return for the Huskies 2022-23 season. This is because NCAA athletes impacted by the pandemic have an added year of eligibility.

Williams and Westbrook led the Huskies in scoring this season while Nelson-Ododa led the team in rebounding.

The UConn women ended an unforgettable season by falling 64-49 to South Carolina in the NCAA championship game on Sunday.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The WNBA draft is set to take place Monday night.

This article tagged under:

UConn Huskiessportsdog houseuconn womens basketballUConn women
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us