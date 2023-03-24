UConn Women in Sweet Sixteen; Men in Elite Eight Saturday

UConn fans have a lot to look forward to Saturday when the women’s basketball team takes on Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen in the afternoon and the men’s team takes on Gonzaga in the Elite Eight Saturday night.

The UConn men moved from the Sweet Sixteen to the Elite by defeating Arkansas Thursday night, 88-65.

The Huskies played like a team capable of winning its fifth NCAA Tournament title and first since 2014, when the Huskies defeated Kentucky. It was the second national championship in four years.

The women’s game Saturday is at 4 p.m.

The men’s game is at 8:49 p.m.

