March Madness

UConn Women in Sweet Sixteen; Men in Elite Eight Saturday

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

UConn fans have a lot to look forward to Saturday when the women’s basketball team takes on Ohio State in the Sweet Sixteen in the afternoon and the men’s team takes on Gonzaga in the Elite Eight Saturday night.

The UConn men moved from the Sweet Sixteen to the Elite by defeating Arkansas Thursday night, 88-65.

March Madness 2 hours ago

How to Watch Every Women's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Game

March Madness 20 hours ago

How to Watch Every Men's Sweet 16, Elite 8 Game

March Madness Mar 23

Where is March Madness in 2024? Final Four Location for Men's, Women's NCAA Tournaments

The Huskies played like a team capable of winning its fifth NCAA Tournament title and first since 2014, when the Huskies defeated Kentucky. It was the second national championship in four years.

The women’s game Saturday is at 4 p.m.

The men’s game is at 8:49 p.m.

NBC Connecticut and Associated Press

