UConn Football

UConn Announces Finalized Football Games Through 2029

The schedule includes games against Michigan and North Carolina.

UConn has released the schedule of the football team’s future games that have been finalized, including a game at Michigan in 2022 and a home-and-home series with North Carolina in 2026 and 2027.

The Huskies will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. for a showdown with the Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022.  UConn said Michigan will not return the game and will instead pay a $1.8MM guarantee to UConn on or before Feb. 1, 2023.

The UNC series includes a game in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 and the Tar  Heels will travel to East Hartford for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.

This is the finalized list of future games.

UConn Football Games in 2021

  • Aug. 28: at Fresno State
  • Sept. 11: Purdue
  • Sept. 18: at Army
  • Oct. 9: at UMass
  • Oct. 23: Middle Tennessee
  • Nov. 13: at Clemson
  • Nov. 20: at UCF

UConn Football Games in 2022

  • Aug. 27: at Utah State
  • Sept. 3: Central Connecticut
  • Sept. 17: at Michigan
  • Sept. 24: at North Carolina State
  • Oct. 1: Fresno State
  • Oct. 15: at Ball State
  • Oct. 29: Boston College
  • Nov. 19: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2023

  • Sept. 2: Duke
  • Sept. 9: Lafayette
  • Sept. 23: North Carolina State
  • Sept. 30: Utah State
  • Oct. 28: at Boston College
  • Nov. 4: at Tennessee
  • Nov. 11: at Liberty

UConn Football Games in 2024

  • Aug. 31: at Maryland
  • Sept. 7: Army
  • Sept. 14: at Duke
  • Sept. 28: Buffalo

UConn Football Games in 2025

  • Aug. 30: Central Connecticut
  • Sept. 13: at Purdue
  • Sept. 20: Ball State
  • Sept. 27: at Buffalo
  • Oct. 11: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2026

  • Sept. 5: Lafayette
  • Sept. 12: Maryland
  • Sept: 19: at North Carolina

UConn Football Games in 2027

  • Sept. 18: North Carolina
  • Nov. 27: Army

UConn Football Games in 2028

  • Sept. 23: Buffalo
  • Oct. 14: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2029

  • Sept. 15: at Buffalo
  • Nov. 10: Army

