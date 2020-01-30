UConn Announces Finalized Football Games Through 2029

UConn has released the schedule of the football team’s future games that have been finalized, including a game at Michigan in 2022 and a home-and-home series with North Carolina in 2026 and 2027.
The Huskies will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. for a showdown with the Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. UConn said Michigan will not return the game and will instead pay a $1.8MM guarantee to UConn on or before Feb. 1, 2023.
The UNC series includes a game in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 and the Tar Heels will travel to East Hartford for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.
This is the finalized list of future games.
UConn Football Games in 2021
- Aug. 28: at Fresno State
- Sept. 11: Purdue
- Sept. 18: at Army
- Oct. 9: at UMass
- Oct. 23: Middle Tennessee
- Nov. 13: at Clemson
- Nov. 20: at UCF
UConn Football Games in 2022
- Aug. 27: at Utah State
- Sept. 3: Central Connecticut
- Sept. 17: at Michigan
- Sept. 24: at North Carolina State
- Oct. 1: Fresno State
- Oct. 15: at Ball State
- Oct. 29: Boston College
- Nov. 19: at Army
UConn Football Games in 2023
- Sept. 2: Duke
- Sept. 9: Lafayette
- Sept. 23: North Carolina State
- Sept. 30: Utah State
- Oct. 28: at Boston College
- Nov. 4: at Tennessee
- Nov. 11: at Liberty
UConn Football Games in 2024
- Aug. 31: at Maryland
- Sept. 7: Army
- Sept. 14: at Duke
- Sept. 28: Buffalo
UConn Football Games in 2025
- Aug. 30: Central Connecticut
- Sept. 13: at Purdue
- Sept. 20: Ball State
- Sept. 27: at Buffalo
- Oct. 11: at Army
UConn Football Games in 2026
- Sept. 5: Lafayette
- Sept. 12: Maryland
- Sept: 19: at North Carolina
UConn Football Games in 2027
- Sept. 18: North Carolina
- Nov. 27: Army
UConn Football Games in 2028
- Sept. 23: Buffalo
- Oct. 14: at Army
UConn Football Games in 2029
- Sept. 15: at Buffalo
- Nov. 10: Army