UConn Announces Finalized Football Games Through 2029

UConn has released the schedule of the football team’s future games that have been finalized, including a game at Michigan in 2022 and a home-and-home series with North Carolina in 2026 and 2027.

The Huskies will travel to Ann Arbor, Mich. for a showdown with the Wolverines on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. UConn said Michigan will not return the game and will instead pay a $1.8MM guarantee to UConn on or before Feb. 1, 2023.

The UNC series includes a game in Chapel Hill, N.C. on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026 and the Tar Heels will travel to East Hartford for a game on Sept. 18, 2027.

This is the finalized list of future games.

UConn Football Games in 2021

Aug. 28: at Fresno State

Sept. 11: Purdue

Sept. 18: at Army

Oct. 9: at UMass

Oct. 23: Middle Tennessee

Nov. 13: at Clemson

Nov. 20: at UCF

UConn Football Games in 2022

Aug. 27: at Utah State

Sept. 3: Central Connecticut

Sept. 17: at Michigan

Sept. 24: at North Carolina State

Oct. 1: Fresno State

Oct. 15: at Ball State

Oct. 29: Boston College

Nov. 19: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2023

Sept. 2: Duke

Sept. 9: Lafayette

Sept. 23: North Carolina State

Sept. 30: Utah State

Oct. 28: at Boston College

Nov. 4: at Tennessee

Nov. 11: at Liberty

UConn Football Games in 2024

Aug. 31: at Maryland

Sept. 7: Army

Sept. 14: at Duke

Sept. 28: Buffalo

UConn Football Games in 2025

Aug. 30: Central Connecticut

Sept. 13: at Purdue

Sept. 20: Ball State

Sept. 27: at Buffalo

Oct. 11: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2026

Sept. 5: Lafayette

Sept. 12: Maryland

Sept: 19: at North Carolina

UConn Football Games in 2027

Sept. 18: North Carolina

Nov. 27: Army

UConn Football Games in 2028

Sept. 23: Buffalo

Oct. 14: at Army

UConn Football Games in 2029