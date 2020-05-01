UConn Announces May 9 Virtual Commencement for Class of 2020

The University of Connecticut will be holding a virtual commencement ceremony for Class of 2020 graduates on May 9, the school announced in an e-mail Friday.

The virtual ceremony will be livestreamed from the Jorgensen Center for the Performing Arts on the university's YouTube channel, school president Thomas Katsouleas said.

"UConn Nation has responded to this crisis in the best traditions of a great university," Katsouleas said. "But no matter the challenges or circumstances we face, we should not give up what is the signal event in the University year: commencement. Necessity has forced us to cancel the spring commencement ceremonies for the first time since 1914, but we are not letting our graduates embark on the next chapter of their lives without a proper sendoff."

The ceremony will include messages from famous faces in UConn Nation as well as the conferral of degrees for graduate and undergraduate students.

The school said it is hoping to be able to hold an in-person celebration during the weekend of October 9 to 11.