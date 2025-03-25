UConn

UConn basketball player Azzi Fudd returning next year

Arkansas State v Connecticut

Azzi Fudd will return and play for the UConn women’s basketball team for her final season of eligibility.

She made the announcement on social media on Tuesday as the team prepares for its 31st Sweet Sixteen.

“Hey Gampel, thanks for last night… See you next year🤗😝😏 #onemoreyear,” Fudd posted on Instagram.

UConn Athletics said the graduate student was named All-Big East First Team and to the Big East All-Tournament Team this season.

