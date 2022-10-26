UConn Basketball Player Ice Brady to Miss 2022-2023 Season

Ice Brady, a freshman forward on the UConn women's basketball team, will miss the 2022-23 season because of a dislocated patella in her right knee.

A news release on the UConn Athletics website says the injury happened during practice on Friday, Oct. 21 and Brady had a successful surgery on Tuesday at UConn Health to repair damage suffered during the dislocation.

NEWS: Ice Brady will miss the 2022-23 season after suffering a dislocated patella in her right knee.https://t.co/crZkEhCifr pic.twitter.com/wvtlq20WuQ — UConn Women’s Basketball (@UConnWBB) October 26, 2022

She begins rehab Wednesday and will be regularly monitored by the UConn medical staff throughout her recovery.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"Anytime any player has an injury, it's so heartbreaking because they put so much time and effort into being the best player they can be," head coach Geno Auriemma said in a statement. "When that's taken away – regardless of how long they're out – to not be able to play is unfortunate. Ice has made so much progress since she's been here and I'm really confident that when she does come back, she's going to be better and more impactful than she already has been."