UConn Football

UConn Beats FIU 33-12 For First Back-to-Back Wins Since 2017

WCAU_000000024383772_1200x675_1114612803974.jpg
NBCConnecticut.com

Devontae Houston ran for 135 yards on 12 carries, Victor Rosa scored a pair of touchdowns and UConn thumped Florida International 33-12 on Saturday for the Huskies' second straight win.

The Huskies (3-4) hadn't won consecutive contests since the 2017 season when they beat Temple 28-24 on Oct. 14 and Tulsa, 20-14, on Oct. 21. Last week they rallied to beat Fresno State 19-14. On Saturday, they were in control from the start against the Panthers (2-3).

Rosa scored on runs of 5 and 4 yards, Noe Ruelas kicked field goals of 26 and 35 yards and UConn led 20-0 at halftime. The Huskies ran for 295 yards on 46 carries and quarterback Zion Turner was an efficient 14-of-19 passing for 102 yards.

Grayson James threw for 256 yards for Florida International and was intercepted twice. Lexington Joseph ran for 103 yards on seven carries with one touchdown for the Panthers.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Copyright Associated Press

This article tagged under:

UConn FootballUConnUConn HuskiesFlorida International University
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us