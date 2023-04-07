UConn Championship Celebration Continues With Victory Parade Saturday

The celebration continues Saturday for the UConn men’s basketball team. A parade is scheduled in downtown Hartford, beginning at 11:30 a.m., and thousands are expected to come out for what promises to be a special day in the city.

Players and coaches will be rolling through the streets and fans say they are excited to celebrate the Huskies dominant run through the NCAA tournament.

Like it has done several times before, the state will honor the National Champs with a victory parade, and faithful fans say they will line the streets.

“They’ve done the best they could so the least we could do is just come out and support them,” said Michael Bordonaro Jr., of Rocky Hill.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The parade begins at the State Capitol. It will run from Trinity Street to Jewel Street before turning onto Trumbull. Roads adjacent to the parade route will have closures from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and there will be no parking at all on the parade route.

“Officers will be towing, prior to the parade kick off which is at 11:30. So, just avoid that area,” said Hartford Police Lieutenant Aaron Boisvert.

NBC Connecticut

The parade will conclude with a rally at the XL Center. It’s shaping up to be a daylong celebration that Hartford’s restaurants and bars are happy to get in on.

“We are going to open up a little bit early,” said Erin Sweeney, manager at Vaughan’s Public House. “We’re going to have a bar outside and a DJ. So, we will be ready to go.”

It’s shaping up to be a huge Hartford sports day. Following the parade, the Yard Goats take the field at 1 p.m., carrying the winning spirit to Dunkin Park.

“[The UConn basketball season] finished in the best way possible and our season is just beginning. Having those two things come together at the same time, there’s a beautiful symmetry to that,” said Yard Goats General Manager Michael Abramson.

Inside Gampel Pavilion Monday night, fans flooded the court after watching the Huskies clinch the title. Now, from the Storrs campus to the Hartford one, students are hoping to keep the party going.

“I’m hearing about it, and it sounds like it’s going to be pretty awesome,” said UConn freshman Kai Vendetti.

Saturday’s parade is privately funded, and no taxpayer money was used.