UConn coach Dan Hurley expected to announce decision on Lakers job: report

ESPN reports that UConn coach Dan Hurley is expected to make a decision on Monday about whether he will stay with the Huskies and go for a third straight NCAA championship or become the next head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Hurley was in Los Angeles on Friday, where he met with the Lakers and they laid out “a compelling case” and a “compelling vision,” but he said he loves what he has at UConn, according to ESPN.

Hurley is the 19th head coach in UConn history. In 2023, he and UConn agreed to a six-year contract worth $32.1 million that goes through 2029.

NBC Connecticut reached out to UConn last week, but the university had no comment.

One person who did comment is Lakers legend Earvin Magic Johnson.

"I'm so excited and thrilled! This would be a game changer for the Lakers organization, LeBron, AD, the rest of the Laker players, Laker Nation and the NBA!," Johnson Tweeted.

